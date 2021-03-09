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CANCER CONCERN FOR MASKERS
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2012 views • March 09, 2021
CANCER CONCERN FOR MASKERS
Put aside the obvious concerns mask wearers face: reduced oxygen levels, anxiety disorders, and scientific lack of efficacy. Since 2012, research has shown that inhaling nanofibers can pose a serious risk to inflammation in the lungs, even mesothelioma (cancer) due to its similar shape to asbestos. Jefferey Jaxen highlights a recent study showing the potential threat to inhaling nano plastics shed from masks.
#NoMasksNoProblem #DangersOfMasks #Mesothelioma #Nanofibers #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
POSTED: March 9, 2021
Put aside the obvious concerns mask wearers face: reduced oxygen levels, anxiety disorders, and scientific lack of efficacy. Since 2012, research has shown that inhaling nanofibers can pose a serious risk to inflammation in the lungs, even mesothelioma (cancer) due to its similar shape to asbestos. Jefferey Jaxen highlights a recent study showing the potential threat to inhaling nano plastics shed from masks.
#NoMasksNoProblem #DangersOfMasks #Mesothelioma #Nanofibers #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
POSTED: March 9, 2021
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