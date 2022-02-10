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Who Is Ottawa's Police Chief? He Has The Right Stuff
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50 views • February 10, 2022
Ottawa Police Chief Worked For Company That Built Vaccine Tracking System For Feds
https://archive.is/ychV1
Former Deputy Police Chief Peter Sloly joins Deloitte
https://archive.is/yHcQ7
Peter Sloly
https://archive.is/529sP
Deloitte to track Canada’s vaccine efforts
https://archive.is/0SN2D
Scott Gottlieb
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Gottlieb
Tom Wheeler
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Wheeler
He's Back! Former VP at Monsanto To Advise FDA Commissioner on Food Safety
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hes-back-former-vp-at-mon_b_228792
Justin Trudeau
https://www.weforum.org/people/justin-trudeau
Chrystia Freeland
https://www.weforum.org/people/chrystia-freeland
Jim Watson
https://www.weforum.org/people/jim-watson
Deagel.com
https://web.archive.org/web/20191228094614/http://www.deagel.com/country/Canada_c0038.aspx
theDTrain on social media:
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Thank you and God bless
https://archive.is/ychV1
Former Deputy Police Chief Peter Sloly joins Deloitte
https://archive.is/yHcQ7
Peter Sloly
https://archive.is/529sP
Deloitte to track Canada’s vaccine efforts
https://archive.is/0SN2D
Scott Gottlieb
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Gottlieb
Tom Wheeler
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Wheeler
He's Back! Former VP at Monsanto To Advise FDA Commissioner on Food Safety
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hes-back-former-vp-at-mon_b_228792
Justin Trudeau
https://www.weforum.org/people/justin-trudeau
Chrystia Freeland
https://www.weforum.org/people/chrystia-freeland
Jim Watson
https://www.weforum.org/people/jim-watson
Deagel.com
https://web.archive.org/web/20191228094614/http://www.deagel.com/country/Canada_c0038.aspx
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
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