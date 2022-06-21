Thomas Renz | Pfizer Admits NEVER Manufactured the FDA Approved Vaccine + Chinese Tyranny

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Part 1 - Attorney Thomas Renz
Part 2 - Nathan Su - Investigative Journalist for the Epoch Times
Part 3 - Dr. Rashid Buttar
Part 4 - Brad Banks - Website: www.VoteBradBanks.com
Learn More Today At: www.AdvancedMedicineConference.com
Learn More Today At: www.Renz-Law.com
Learn More Today At: https://rumble.com/c/DrBCriticalConcepts
Learn More Today: www.AskDrButtar.com
Read More by Nathan Su from the Epoch Times:
www.IReadEpoch.com Your promo code: CLAY
Learn More Today: Pfizer Quietly Admits it Will NEVER Manufacture the Vaccine that was FDA Approved – Will Produce New “Tris-Sucrose Formulation” mRNA Vaccine Instead - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/pfizer-quietly-admits-will-never-manufacture-vaccine-fda-approved-will-produce-new-tris-sucrose-formulation-mrna-vaccine-instead/
Nan Su
Epoch Times - Investigative Reporter
Learn More About the Political History of Senator James Lankford At: https://www.realjameslankford.com/
Learn More About Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer Today At: www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
Daniel Hoffman: China's assault on Texas – this project threatens US national security https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/china-assault-texas-threatens-national-security-daniel-hoffman
China’s Hidden Camps:
Watch - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmId2ZP3h0c
Read - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-sh/China_hidden_camps
BREAKING!!! General Flynn | Why Is China Developing Mind-Controlling Weapons Via Gene-Editing?
https://rumble.com/vrk3ax-breaking-general-flynn-why-is-china-developing-mind-controlling-weapons-via.html
Pastor Artur Palowski | The Horrific Countdown to a Worldwide Tyrannical Great Reset Has Begun!!! - https://rumble.com/v183oef-pastor-artur-palowski-the-horrific-countdown-to-a-worldwide-tyrannical-grea.html
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Hyper-Inflation Today with https://bh-pm.com/
Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda