Thomas Renz | Pfizer Admits NEVER Manufactured the FDA Approved Vaccine + Chinese Tyranny

Part 1 - Attorney Thomas Renz

Part 2 - Nathan Su - Investigative Journalist for the Epoch Times

Part 3 - Dr. Rashid Buttar

Part 4 - Brad Banks - Website: www.VoteBradBanks.com

Learn More Today At: www.AdvancedMedicineConference.com

Learn More Today At: www.Renz-Law.com

Learn More Today At: https://rumble.com/c/DrBCriticalConcepts

Learn More Today: www.AskDrButtar.com

Read More by Nathan Su from the Epoch Times:

www.IReadEpoch.com Your promo code: CLAY

Learn More Today: Pfizer Quietly Admits it Will NEVER Manufacture the Vaccine that was FDA Approved – Will Produce New “Tris-Sucrose Formulation” mRNA Vaccine Instead - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/pfizer-quietly-admits-will-never-manufacture-vaccine-fda-approved-will-produce-new-tris-sucrose-formulation-mrna-vaccine-instead/

Nan Su

Epoch Times - Investigative Reporter

Learn More About the Political History of Senator James Lankford At: https://www.realjameslankford.com/

Learn More About Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer Today At: www.JacksonLahmeyer.com

Daniel Hoffman: China's assault on Texas – this project threatens US national security https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/china-assault-texas-threatens-national-security-daniel-hoffman

China’s Hidden Camps:

Watch - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmId2ZP3h0c

Read - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-sh/China_hidden_camps

BREAKING!!! General Flynn | Why Is China Developing Mind-Controlling Weapons Via Gene-Editing?

https://rumble.com/vrk3ax-breaking-general-flynn-why-is-china-developing-mind-controlling-weapons-via.html

Pastor Artur Palowski | The Horrific Countdown to a Worldwide Tyrannical Great Reset Has Begun!!! - https://rumble.com/v183oef-pastor-artur-palowski-the-horrific-countdown-to-a-worldwide-tyrannical-grea.html

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Hyper-Inflation Today with https://bh-pm.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda