Australian senator Malcolm Roberts - Albanese would rather go to Bill Gates than Alice Springs

Albo is proving he'd rather clink champagne glasses with the elites over actually talking to Indigenous people about the violence they are facing in Alice Springs.
It's just more proof that the Voice to Parliament is just about looking good, not doing anything.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.