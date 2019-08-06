© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
iRacing Pro Mazda S1 R5 Nurburgring
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • August 06, 2019
iRacing Pro Mazda Series
Season 1 Round 5 - Nurburgring (6 Laps)
7/15/2019
Another great race and podium finish, keeping up the momentum. Jumped up to 10th from 20th in division with 119 drivers, and 45th from 81st overall with 731 drivers.
Next week the series goes to Suzuka in Japan, a fast grand prix style race track that's a favourite among many drivers and race fans.
Season 1 Round 5 - Nurburgring (6 Laps)
7/15/2019
Another great race and podium finish, keeping up the momentum. Jumped up to 10th from 20th in division with 119 drivers, and 45th from 81st overall with 731 drivers.
Next week the series goes to Suzuka in Japan, a fast grand prix style race track that's a favourite among many drivers and race fans.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.