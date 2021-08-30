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Ascended master fallen angel vampires drink children's blood to take human form to breed with women
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176 views • August 30, 2021
The ascended master fallen angel devils like Saint Germain is teaching the Illuminati New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling people that Jesus is not God YHWH Jesus the Savior and Almighty Holy God, but that Jesus is just a time traveler. The fallen angel Saint Germain does not explain why a time traveler named Jesus time traveled all the way into the past, in order to crucify himself on the cross, in order to redeem all humankind from their sins, so that whoever believes in Him will receive eternal life and forgiveness of sins. These Satan Lucifer’s fallen angels disguised as New Age ascended masters speak blatant lies which are so obviously illogical and nonsensical, just because they hate Jesus and the Almighty Creator God YHWH. The fallen angel Saint Germain gave Voltaire an elixir of life extension technology, but it was very dangerous, just as in their Illuminati soft disclosure movie, “Death Becomes Her.” ACIO’s Pete is being instructed by the “Council of Five” Nephilim aliens to not disclose anything about it to the humans yet, probably because it concerns the “Mark of the Beast” gene-editing technology. Since all these New Age Wiccan witch “alien contactee” necromancers channel various spirits, they attract these fallen angels like Saint Germain. These fallen angels tell these New Age Wicca witches that Jesus is not God, and that he is just a time traveler, and there is no need for salvation. Jessica Marrocco says that the fallen angel Saint Germain is a vampire that drinks human children’s blood, in order to take on human form to mate with human women. They probably need the human DNA blood to take on human form. Saint Germain was found in Louisiana in the 1800s with bottles of human blood. ACIO’s Pete says that it is evil for us, but for these Madame Blavatsky’s theosophy New Age Illuminati ascended master fallen angels like Saint Germain, having human children’s blood is not wrong or ethically wrong. These vampire fallen angels have haunted castles in Europe where they have Satanist black nobility families “gay mafia elite” high society pedophile cannibal parties. Peter says these places are really haunted by these evil spirits. They say that all the Illuminati, such as the Rothschild family’s Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist George Soros from Hungary are connected with this. There are many fallen angel spirit entities called Saint Germain, and they have an elite men’s clubs in England, where they pedophile sodomize human virgins at the end of the satanic rituals, and kill them. Peter says that the mafia families are children’s adrenochrome blood-drinking vampire Satanist oligarch black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars and not humans. This is why they speak and kill like the Dracos do, because the mafia and the world’s Illuminati Satanist mob gangsters who carry out all the Draco’s crimes on earth are the Dracos themselves. Peter is warning that although people worship the fallen angel Saint Germain, who is disguised as an Illuminati New Age ascended master light being, just like people worshipped the mass murderer drug cartel kingpin Pablo Escobar for making hospitals and schools that were better than the ones constructed by the governments, Saint Germain’s New Age groups and Wiccan witch followers have murdered huge numbers of humans and he is not a good person, and this type of thinking and worship of criminals like Pablo Escobar and Saint Germain by the dumb human homo-sapiens specie populace is very dangerous. The Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist Madame Blatvatsky, the Illuminati Luciferian Satanist theosophy leader and founder of the modern day New Age witchcraft movement, used to channel all these ascended master fallen angels.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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