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Intro -JESUS Is COMING - Here is The Layout BEFORE the Testimony, you Need to Know Where I had to Go
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1430 views • July 06, 2021
https://youtu.be/I_B1Pmergnw ( 2017 Origin of Container work )
This Video SETS The STAGE , So you Know where I was Going and the Significance of WHERE I was Going and What the Errand Was... I was sent to Pick UP the Containers From Rainbow Dr. and Send them to the A.R.C. (Angel Refugee Center) Now I Have set the Stage for the Most Awe inspiring REALITY that JESUS IS COMING For SURE
*************************To view or download the rest of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's image gallery: https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
************************
Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
This Video SETS The STAGE , So you Know where I was Going and the Significance of WHERE I was Going and What the Errand Was... I was sent to Pick UP the Containers From Rainbow Dr. and Send them to the A.R.C. (Angel Refugee Center) Now I Have set the Stage for the Most Awe inspiring REALITY that JESUS IS COMING For SURE
*************************To view or download the rest of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's image gallery: https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
************************
Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
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