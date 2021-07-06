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Intro -JESUS Is COMING - Here is The Layout BEFORE the Testimony, you Need to Know Where I had to Go
theJonathanKleck
theJonathanKleck
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1430 views • July 06, 2021
https://youtu.be/I_B1Pmergnw   ( 2017 Origin of Container work )
This Video SETS The STAGE , So you Know where I was Going and the Significance of WHERE I was Going and What the Errand Was... I was sent to Pick UP the Containers From Rainbow Dr. and Send them to the A.R.C. (Angel Refugee Center)  Now I Have set the Stage for the Most Awe inspiring REALITY that JESUS IS COMING For SURE
*************************To view or download the rest of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's image gallery: https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
************************
Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee:  https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon:  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute:  https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive:  tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
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truthkleckjonathan
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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