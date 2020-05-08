© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Republican Governors On Keeping Their States Open
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • May 08, 2020
https://www.oann.com/republican-governors-on-keeping-their-states-open/
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:25 PM PT — Thursday, May 7, 2020
Five Republican governors who kept their states open during the pandemic have argued they were able to keep their people safe and ensure a less painful reopening of the country. One America’s Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has that report.
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:25 PM PT — Thursday, May 7, 2020
Five Republican governors who kept their states open during the pandemic have argued they were able to keep their people safe and ensure a less painful reopening of the country. One America’s Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has that report.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.