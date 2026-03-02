Rutti Frutti claims there is “widespread support” in Europe for the Epstein Coalition’s strikes on Iran

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows limited public support for U.S. strikes on Iran.

Only 27% of Americans say they approve of the operation, while 43% disapprove and 29% remain unsure. Despite strong backing among Republicans (55%), broader sentiment is more skeptical. Overall, 56% of respondents believe President Donald Trump is too willing to use military force to advance U.S. interests.

Support also appears fragile. Around 42% of Republicans say they would be less likely to back the campaign if U.S. troops are killed or injured. Meanwhile, 45% of Americans say rising gas or oil prices would reduce their support for the strikes.

Trump’s approval rating edged down to 39%, reflecting broader voter concerns — with the economy still ranking far above foreign policy as the top issue ahead of the midterms.

The poll surveyed 1,282 U.S. adults nationwide and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.



