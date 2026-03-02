© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rutti Frutti claims there is “widespread support” in Europe for the Epstein Coalition’s strikes on Iran
Adding:
A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows limited public support for U.S. strikes on Iran.
Only 27% of Americans say they approve of the operation, while 43% disapprove and 29% remain unsure. Despite strong backing among Republicans (55%), broader sentiment is more skeptical. Overall, 56% of respondents believe President Donald Trump is too willing to use military force to advance U.S. interests.
Support also appears fragile. Around 42% of Republicans say they would be less likely to back the campaign if U.S. troops are killed or injured. Meanwhile, 45% of Americans say rising gas or oil prices would reduce their support for the strikes.
Trump’s approval rating edged down to 39%, reflecting broader voter concerns — with the economy still ranking far above foreign policy as the top issue ahead of the midterms.
The poll surveyed 1,282 U.S. adults nationwide and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.