Lawfare clarity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1891195962544046177?t=d9L0-osMgRNAC7yqE35kmA&s=19
DO YOU EVEN KNOW WHAT THE "BIOECONOMY" WHITEHOUSE ORDER REALLY IS? (VIDEO) https://rumble.com/v6ljuv4-398995456.html
.
.
Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy
https://bidenwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/