España, cada vez más presión fiscal

y más ganas por parte de los sufridos contribuyentes de irse de España
Cada vez menos personas pagan más para sostener a un gobierno corrupto que dilapida el dinero en chiringuitos, ayudas y subvenciones para asegurarse el voto.
Extracto de un video del canal de Youtube de “David Santos” https://www.youtube.com/@davidsantosdirectos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.