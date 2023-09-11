Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
September 11 - The New Pearl Harbor [2013 - Massimo Mazzucco]
channel image
divideetimpera
16 Subscribers
34 views
Published Monday

This version: https://youtu.be/hj3e8cKZWiY


DVD 1: https://youtu.be/O1GCeuSr3Mk

DVD 2: https://youtu.be/K7mDXHn_byA

DVD 3: https://youtu.be/DegLpgJmFL8


DVD 1: https://odysee.com/@luogocomune:5/september-11-the-new-pearl-harbor-full:7

DVD 2: https://odysee.com/@luogocomune:5/september-11-the-new-pearl-harbor-full-3:5

DVD 3: https://odysee.com/@luogocomune:5/september-11-the-new-pearl-harbor-full-2:0


Buy the DVD: https://www.luogocomune.net/shop/films-in-english


https://www.luogocomune.net

https://www.youtube.com/user/luogocomune2

https://odysee.com/@luogocomune:5

https://t.me/s/luogocomune2


"September 11 - The New Pearl Harbor" is a 5 hour documentary that summarizes 12 years of public debate on 9/11.

All the most important issues in the debate are presented in full detail, showing both the positions of those who reject the official version, the 9/11 Truth Movement, and the positions of those who support it, called "the debunkers."

You can be the judge.

Keywords
false flagterrorciaisraelwarusa911bushafghanistanmossadplanesbombtalibanseptember 11bin ladeninside jobmassimo mazzuccocheneyrumsfeldosamaal-qaedadebunkersnineelevenmazzuccopaerl harbor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket