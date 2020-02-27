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Robert Schoch | Forgotten Civilization | Aug. 22, 2018
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Source: http://GunsandButter.org
http://robertschoch.com, http://information-machine.blogspot.com
Robert Schoch's research, put forth in his book, "Forgotten Civilization - The Role of Solar Outbursts in Our Past and Future", points to the astronomical cause of the demise of antediluvian civilization, as well as the scientific and archaeological evidence that supports his conclusions. He is well known for his work in Egypt re-dating the Sphinx back 12,000 years. Initially he was criticized for his research because there was no evidence of other civilizations dating back that far, until the discovery of the archeological site of Gobekli Tepe, a very sophisticated version of Stonehenge in Southeastern Turkey.
http://robertschoch.com, http://information-machine.blogspot.com
Robert Schoch's research, put forth in his book, "Forgotten Civilization - The Role of Solar Outbursts in Our Past and Future", points to the astronomical cause of the demise of antediluvian civilization, as well as the scientific and archaeological evidence that supports his conclusions. He is well known for his work in Egypt re-dating the Sphinx back 12,000 years. Initially he was criticized for his research because there was no evidence of other civilizations dating back that far, until the discovery of the archeological site of Gobekli Tepe, a very sophisticated version of Stonehenge in Southeastern Turkey.
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