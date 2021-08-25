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FDA Broke ALL of its Own Rules To "Approve" Pfizer Clot Shot!
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140 views • August 25, 2021
John-Henry Westen speaks with LifeSite journalist Celeste McGovern, who just wrote a great 10-point article pointing out the real agenda behind the FDA "approval" of the Pfizer COVID-19 "vaccine". This is NOT about public health or safety. Rather, it is all about "vaccine mandates" and injecting everyone. Her ten points are:
1. It’s still experimental – Pfizer’s clinical trials don’t end until May 2023
2. COVID jab mandates violate fundamental human rights
3. There’s a history of medical disasters to consider
4. There has been no external review of the Pfizer jab
5. All we have is six months of incomplete data
6. There are no control groups in this global experiment
7. The immunity the jabs may have provided appears to be waning
8. Pfizer never publicized troubling results from animal trials
9. Wave of vaccine mandates issued in response to FDA announcement
10. Pfizer is a career criminal with a rising tide of victims
Full article is here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/10-reasons-why-the-fda-approval-for-pfizer-jab-isnt-about-health-but-about-forcing-people-to-take-the-shot/
1. It’s still experimental – Pfizer’s clinical trials don’t end until May 2023
2. COVID jab mandates violate fundamental human rights
3. There’s a history of medical disasters to consider
4. There has been no external review of the Pfizer jab
5. All we have is six months of incomplete data
6. There are no control groups in this global experiment
7. The immunity the jabs may have provided appears to be waning
8. Pfizer never publicized troubling results from animal trials
9. Wave of vaccine mandates issued in response to FDA announcement
10. Pfizer is a career criminal with a rising tide of victims
Full article is here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/10-reasons-why-the-fda-approval-for-pfizer-jab-isnt-about-health-but-about-forcing-people-to-take-the-shot/
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