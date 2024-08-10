Watching Our Laws In Action - A Very Good Example Of What To Do When A Cop Pulls You Over...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another video where a fellow sovereign deals with a cop who's pulled him over for driving 7 miles over the "limit". If you have interest in standing up for yourself and the God given rights we have this is a must see.
The narrator has a FREE course here: https://www.thedisclosurehub.com/law
Stay calm and know the common law. There are few cops who will mess with you if they recognize you as someone with knowledge and no fear.
I found this on Odysee. I have no affiliation with the original creator.
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Secret-Civics---Traffic-Stop-Breakdown-%28Common-Law%29-pt1:0?r=HgS1KzNmL1GddzHRLqJU3iwbSLWcTmSi
------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House brand.
Dyann Bridges is a writer, voiceover performer and life coach
Contact Dyann at: [email protected]
ALL Links – https://linktr.ee/bodyhouse1
---------------------------------------------
Join the newsletter - https://bodyhousechronicles.substack.com/
-------------------------------------------------
Relationship SAVING HUG - Soulmate Embrace {FREE eBook} - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
Rejection Proof Move! {Turned Her On In Seconds} - https://bit.ly/2FGyNAM
30 Romance Tricks That Work Like Magic {FREE Ebook} - https://bit.ly/2ZVJuXM
Relationship Magic - Free eBook - https://bit.ly/2ZDutcW
Revive Her Drive - https://bit.ly/33v546e