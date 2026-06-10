White House Post: Patriots in Control. Karmelo Found Guilty. B2T Show, Jun 9, 2026

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See the NEW Program Guide https://go.faithnfreedom.social/prog-guide. What is playing now on all three 24/7 channels?
White House Post: Patriots in Control linking directly back to one of the top Q statements that was posted 7 times. Karmelo Anthony Found Guilty of Murder and we need to pray for Texas as the Cabal and their progressive crazies plan to create another George Floyd situation.
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Rick’s Alone Time with God:
* This is all about letting me yoke you: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may23-26
* Armor up and be ready to fulfill your purpose in me: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may30-26
New Episodes:
* 💥 Powerful New Episodes Just Dropped — Prophecy, Truth & Liberty | June 6, 2026: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/episodes-Jun6-26
🇺🇸 Stand Firm — New Faith & Freedom Videos + Podcasts Are Up | June 5, 2026: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/episodes-jun5-26
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