White House Post: Patriots in Control. Karmelo Found Guilty. B2T Show, Jun 9, 2026

See the NEW Program Guide https://go.faithnfreedom.social/prog-guide. What is playing now on all three 24/7 channels?

White House Post: Patriots in Control linking directly back to one of the top Q statements that was posted 7 times. Karmelo Anthony Found Guilty of Murder and we need to pray for Texas as the Cabal and their progressive crazies plan to create another George Floyd situation.

Join the discussion: https://faithnfreedom.social





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Rick’s Alone Time with God:

* This is all about letting me yoke you: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may23-26

* Armor up and be ready to fulfill your purpose in me: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may30-26





New Episodes:

* 💥 Powerful New Episodes Just Dropped — Prophecy, Truth & Liberty | June 6, 2026: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/episodes-Jun6-26

🇺🇸 Stand Firm — New Faith & Freedom Videos + Podcasts Are Up | June 5, 2026: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/episodes-jun5-26





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