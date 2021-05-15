Covid-19 Vaccine is the Mark of the Beast

I always refer to the expert, Jim Stone. His perspectives are closer to 100-percent accurate, at this point in time:"REPEAT: I have definitely figured out why the covid vaccine is causing blood clotsThey are claiming the spike protein does it and yada yada. That's not it at all. The real reason why the covid vaccine is causing blood clots is because the only readily available metal in your body is the iron in the blood, and the vaccine has nanobots that are attacking the blood to get that iron so they can build something with it. And your body has been re-programmed genetically after the shot to produce more nanobots, which attack the blood more. The shot is the most sinister thing ever done out in the open, while in secret.WAIT FOR IT: Massive mandatory vaccine mandatesI have already stated that once the magnet topic went viral, they'd then get tough and make the shot MANDATORY. And that's exactly what they are trying to do, if people can't be suckered into it they will be forced into it. Already more than 200 colleges have made the vax mandatory for attendance. It is not yet illegal to not be vaccinated, but they are going to try it, just wait. And the reason is because when people see the results of the vaccine in a tangible way which a magnet sticking to someone definitely is, they are going to resist, and that resistance will be met with forceVaccine injection sites will likely necrophy and turn into huge open soresWe are only at the beginning of this, but it is clear the clotting is happening because the blood is attacked by the vaccine so something metallic can be built at the injection site, (or wherever else the vax is programming people's bodies to build things,) and that's not known yet - however, when you look at how wide an area some of these injection sites are being built out to, it is becoming obvious that whatever is being built might start cutting off blood flow to the surrounding tissue, and if that progresses far enough, the surrounding tissue will die. We are probably a few months away from seeing huge and open sores on people from the vax. Simple rationality says so.The world will soon change in huge ways no one ever thought or dreamed of. The genie is out of the bottle, that vax has already fundamentally changed those who received more than saline. Since when have people had a magnetic spot? That's a fundamental change in their existence. This won't end well, bet on it.The Magneto protein reports are legit, the vax is clearly for remote mind control100 percent of the information in the quoted report below is from 2016 or earlier, they had time to work on this. This is what the vax is, obviously. The vax is supposed to install a remote controllable system into people's brains that will make the controllers able to force people to believe or act on whatever the controllers want. This would be the end of free agency, and a reason for the Lord to return -From The Guardian, in 2016 (which means this tech is older than that)Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviourtheguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviourOne hour of Covid shots detected by stud finders, metal detectors and magnetsThis video can be watched again, here at this link:The Magnetic Mark of the Beast