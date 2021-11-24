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Power networks - the reason for worldwide enforced political conformity
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60 views • November 24, 2021
The Corona crisis dominates politics and the media in 2020. It is striking that almost all countries in the world react to the crisis in the same way. Huge economic damage and social tragedies are accepted and critical voices against the prevailing opinion are simply wiped away. Is this conspicuous worldwide synchronization just a coincidence?
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