Anbaric - Finnish Rock - New song out October 2023 - The Man With Two Faces
Published a day ago

Hello! New scary song for halloween. Hope you like it

Two faces he wears, a complex disguise
A world of contradictions hidden in his eyes
Yearning for acceptance, a place to belong
But the judgment of society was cruel and strong

A dance between darkness and blinding light
A constant struggle, day and night
Yearning for acceptance, a place to belong
But the judgment of society was cruel and strong

The man with two faces So misunderstood
A tragic figure, in his heart A battle no one could

The man with two faces So misunderstood
A tragic figure, in his heart A battle no one could

He was the man with two faces A troubled, tortured soul
Duality and misery A dire life untold

In the mirror, he sees his reflection,
A battle of identities, a constant connection

