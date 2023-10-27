Anbaric - Finnish Rock - New song out October 2023 - The Man With Two Faces

Hello! New scary song for halloween. Hope you like it
Two faces he wears, a complex disguise
A world of contradictions hidden in his eyes
Yearning for acceptance, a place to belong
But the judgment of society was cruel and strong
A dance between darkness and blinding light
A constant struggle, day and night
The man with two faces So misunderstood
A tragic figure, in his heart A battle no one could
He was the man with two faces A troubled, tortured soul
Duality and misery A dire life untold
In the mirror, he sees his reflection,
A battle of identities, a constant connection
