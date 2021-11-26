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THE GOOD FIGHT FOREVERMORE NOBLE LIES, PLATO - RITTENHOUSE INTERVIEW COMMENTARY
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40 views • November 26, 2021
11 24 2021 The Good Fight ForEvermore Noble Lies Plato Rittenhouse Brooks Arbery and Virginia (Civil Case) Cases Being Thankful
Noble Lies, which Plato describes as being “For Your Own Good.”
Tonight we are going to expose generally unseen evidence on several legal cases. We start with several clips on the Rittenhouse acquittal, with the interview with Tucker Carlson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=do7sbWaZstQ
The Future for Kyle protected?
“We all know how the FBI Works!”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L33XDGdYaGA
Former Attorneys and Message for Joey Biden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xm7_wSuahXY
Kyle Rittenhouse tells Tucker why he lost faith in the justice system
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4y32GhnEHY4
++++++++++++++++++
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See the FWG Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show open discussion.
Noble Lies, which Plato describes as being “For Your Own Good.”
Tonight we are going to expose generally unseen evidence on several legal cases. We start with several clips on the Rittenhouse acquittal, with the interview with Tucker Carlson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=do7sbWaZstQ
The Future for Kyle protected?
“We all know how the FBI Works!”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L33XDGdYaGA
Former Attorneys and Message for Joey Biden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xm7_wSuahXY
Kyle Rittenhouse tells Tucker why he lost faith in the justice system
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4y32GhnEHY4
++++++++++++++++++
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
Join for more: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana.
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
Find us on these sites:
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
See the FWG Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show open discussion.
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