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THE GOOD FIGHT FOREVERMORE NOBLE LIES, PLATO - RITTENHOUSE INTERVIEW COMMENTARY
Freedom Watchers Groups
Freedom Watchers Groups
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40 views • November 26, 2021
11 24 2021 The Good Fight ForEvermore Noble Lies Plato Rittenhouse Brooks Arbery and Virginia (Civil Case) Cases Being Thankful
Noble Lies, which Plato describes as being “For Your Own Good.”

Tonight we are going to expose generally unseen evidence on several legal cases. We start with several clips on the Rittenhouse acquittal, with the interview with Tucker Carlson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=do7sbWaZstQ

The Future for Kyle protected?
“We all know how the FBI Works!”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L33XDGdYaGA

Former Attorneys and Message for Joey Biden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xm7_wSuahXY

Kyle Rittenhouse tells Tucker why he lost faith in the justice system
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4y32GhnEHY4

++++++++++++++++++
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After show open discussion.
Keywords
interviewsecond amendmentfbiself-defenseprisonnot guiltytucker carlson interviewliving a normal lifedrone videokenoshakyle rittenhouselin wood
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