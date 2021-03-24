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Trump Lawyer (SIDNEY POWEL) Says All Her Election Claims Were Lies! [24.03.2021]
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650 views • March 24, 2021
One of Donald Trump's "election fraud" lawyers, Sidney Powell, argues that the lawsuit against her should be thrown out because it should have been obvious that the things she was saying were untrue!
David Pakman Show
1.3M subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvixJtaXuNdMPUGdOPcY8Ag
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LIFE OF ILLUSION - 5 hours ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UlgRSPsGVvKP/
David Pakman Show
1.3M subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvixJtaXuNdMPUGdOPcY8Ag
https://twitter.com/davidpakmanshow
https://www.facebook.com/davidpakmanshow
LIFE OF ILLUSION - 5 hours ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UlgRSPsGVvKP/
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