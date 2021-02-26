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Do Not Bite On the False Flag Invite.
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400 views • February 26, 2021
If you truly want to organize and protest you might want to look at the enemies playbook. It's available on Amazon, you know who the author is. It's not an Eyes Only Above TS document in a SCIF. Play their game you lose as they shift the rules. Be smarter than them and you just might win.
Thanks for watching, liking ( or not) and Sharing.
Be safe happy, healthy and safe my friends but use your heads.
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
Thanks for watching, liking ( or not) and Sharing.
Be safe happy, healthy and safe my friends but use your heads.
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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