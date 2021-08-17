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SYDNEY POLICE KNOCKING ON DOORS TAKING PEOPLE TO ISOLATION CAMPS (AFTER FORCING TRACKING BRACELET)
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121 views • August 17, 2021
This shit has GOT to STOP!!! NOW!!! This is gone WAY too far even 18 months ago! COMMUNISM and WORSE!! These people are trying to MURDER US ALL.
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