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Reiner Fuellmich and Mike Adams - No Isolation of the Coronavirus!
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413 views • August 19, 2021
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people.
For more information visit our website:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Anonymous information for the Corona Committee >>
https://securewhistleblower.com
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Ad-hoc_15_english_title:6
With your donation you make our work possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
For more information visit our website:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Anonymous information for the Corona Committee >>
https://securewhistleblower.com
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Ad-hoc_15_english_title:6
With your donation you make our work possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
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