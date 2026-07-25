Billionaire's warning: “I'm selling everything; the crash is already here!”

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Credits to NEM721 & The Diary Of A CEO



The man who predicted the dot-com crash and the 2007 housing collapse warns that the AI bubble is the biggest in American history. Billionaire investor Jeremy Grantham reveals why it will burst, the exact strategy to protect your money, and why house prices need to fall 30%.





Jeremy Grantham is the co-founder of GMO, an institutional investment firm in Boston, and serves as the firm’s long-term investment strategist. He is also the chairman of the Grantham Foundation For the Preservation of the Environment, and co-author of “The Making of a Permabear: The Perils of Long-term Investing in a Short-term World”.





Jeremy Grantham's comments are all his personal opinions and not the opinions of GMO.



He explains:



◼ Why Wall Street will never warn you when to get out of the market, and what to do instead

◼ The exact portfolio Jeremy recommends to protect your money before the crash

◼ What everyday chemicals in your food and cosmetics are doing to your fertility

◼ Why house prices need to fall 30%, and what it means for your finances

◼ Why the AI boom won't automatically lead to higher profits, and what to buy instead