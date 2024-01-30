BIBLICAL WORMWOOD IS COMING! / WARNING OF BIG QUAKE AGAIN FRIENDS IN PHILIPPINES / CIVIL WAR SETUP / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Jan 29, 2024





Today is now 1/28/24 I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also.. for this video ALL my notes will be in comments section under my video. So go to my comments section to understand what I'm showing and why it's so vital. Thanks for coming by. I originally was thinking on not returning to YouTube or social media due to social media is useless to me other than warning and I've warned what's coming for years though it's tiring being censored and silenced by those who seem to hide truth. Though I realize I must finish my job here on earth and as the bible passage says that Paul spoke on in the bible we as Christians must move forward and not look back but to finish our race as our race here is almost done. Finish the race that you may get the crown God will reward his own with. Well I must finish my race no matter how tired I am of being online lol. Thanks for coming by.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvDzQKNEXpg