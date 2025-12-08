Morality and Artificial Intelligence | Live Gathering with Chris & Leslie | End Evil Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live from Redding California! Had another great purposeful visit to see some friends and we seem to make a cool tradition of doing some sort of video when we get together in real life. Some good all around points made regarding this unprecedented digital era in this video coming from 2 parents and my rather anti-ai self..