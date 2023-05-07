New Zion Assembly - 5/7/23 - Noah Found Grace

I miss singing the old hymns in church. Many of those hymns may seem outdated today, but the lyrics have withstood the test of time. One of those hymns is by Julie Johnston, called ‘God’s Grace’. I want to share with you the first verse and chorus:

Marvelous grace of our loving Lord,

Grace that exceeds our sin and our guilt!

Yonder on Calvary’s mount outpoured,

There where the blood of the Lamb was spilled.





Grace, grace, God’s grace,

Grace that will pardon and cleanse within;

Grace, grace, God’s grace,

Grace that is greater than all our sin!





What beautiful lyrics! This week our theme is on grace, and the Bible first talks about grace way back in the book of Genesis, and in a man of fervent belief, Noah. Genesis 6:8 says that Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord. We're going to explore the scriptures related to grace, and let’s find out if we can also find grace in the eyes of the Lord.

New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!

Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 5/7/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

Your prayers and financial support are greatly appreciated.