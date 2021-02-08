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Super Bowl Champion Admits NFL Is Rigged
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991 views • February 08, 2021
A 2003 Super Bowl winner sounded off on how the league is rigged to support the betting happening behind the scenes, and call the whole super into question.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6020c1e9e8d4362968f99b0d
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6020c1e9e8d4362968f99b0d
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