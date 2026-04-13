Apology for Slow Uploads

I am having continual trouble uploading videos to Brighteon. This started about a month ago.



The videos have eventually made it after MANY, multiple attempts, but I cannot keep this up.

Brighteon tech support has been contacted, and they have elevated my ticket after initial troubleshooting attempts failed; but, as of 4/12/2026, I have not heard anything more.

I have been using the exact same video specs for several years and never had this problem before.

I have tried uploading from 3 different computers, and 2 different browsers, disabling ad-block/extensions/etc., and even bought a 50-foot Ethernet cable to hard-wire to my router, taking the wi-fi out of the mix.

I tried uploading in the middle-of-the-night, thinking perhaps lower server usage might help, but same thing: a 503 error page eventually, after it fails "retrying" on its own (hard to explain unless you've seen the error messages yourself).

To complicate things, when the files do upload, it is completely random.

Just totally out of the blue, it might work. The upload progresses to 100% and completes.

[Don't get me started on the "Processing" and "Under Review" steps, but I digress.]



The exact same files upload beautifully at all other platforms, without any kind of browser changes or anything else.



You can check out my other channels if my Brighteon channel becomes impossible (Bitchute probably the best):

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I am not saying this is a Brighteon issue. Perhaps it is something on my end, but it sure is fishy that it started out of the blue, and the files upload perfectly at all other video platforms.

So, I am hoping Brighteon tech support will come up with a solution soon. They have actually been very responsive to this point.

My frustration at trying to get the "Sunday (4/12/2026) Night Shadows Show" to upload, is what prompted this short video explanation. Lord knows if it will ever get uploaded.

[UPDATE: The "4/12/2026 NS Show" finally uploaded, after 5 hours of periodic attempts. I changed nothing, using the same browser, computer, wi-fi connection, that had failed over the previous 5 hours. It just randomly, finally, uploaded. This is what has been happening for about a month.



The same, exact file had already been uploaded successfully—on their first attempts—at Bitchute, Youtube, and Odysee.

Hopefully, Brighteon tech support will have an answer. If any other channel owners are having this problems, please ping Brighteon tech support.]

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Sorry for the trouble. God bless.

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FollowsTheWay.com

https://followstheway.com/

