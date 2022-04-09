This is my father. From 8 a.m., the ambulance didn’t carry my father even though they had come here twice. In this case, no one will save and deal with this issue.

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A resident in Shanghai siad: This is Building 2, NO. 77, Hejing Road, Pudong New Area. I am a resident of NO. 2805 in Building 2. This is my father. From 8 a.m., the ambulance didn’t carry my father even though they had come here twice. He told the neighborhood committee about the situation, and the neighborhood committee replied that the hospital would definitely receive his father. In this case, no one will save and deal with this issue.