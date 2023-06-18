Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHY 5G IS SO DEADLY - REAL LIFE FOOTAGE OF THE NETHERLANDS EXPERIMENT
228 views
channel image
Laska in the Great White North
Published Yesterday |

Published Yesterday ~ COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL

View video click on the link. 

https://www.brighteon.com/92744416-a290-440e-a01c-8290d7a131ec

The birds are getting sucked out of the trees, magnetized, pulling them out of the trees into the sky.

They all collected at the tower then it exploded.


Video could not upload 503 on Brighteon, thanks. 

Keywords
explosion5gdeadpeoplewaterskybirdsmagnetizedradio tower

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket