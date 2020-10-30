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German neurologist Dr. Brisson. MOST IMPORTANT INFO ON MASKS AND NEURONS!
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192 views • October 30, 2020
German neurologist Dr. Brisson. MOST IMPORTANT INFO ON MASKS AND NEURONS!!! (English translation)
German neurologist Margareta Griesz Brisson: MASKS ARE DANGEROUS!!!
German neurologist Margareta Griesz Brisson’s video is the single MOST IMPORTANT video ever for you, for your children and for your family. URGENTLY WATCH THIS WITH ENTIRE FAMILY – SAVE YOUR FAMILY and LOVED ONES NOW.
About DR M GRIESZ-BRISSON:
Founder and Medical Director of The London Neurology & Pain Clinic Ltd, Specialized Clinic exclusively on Physiology, Neurotoxicology and Primary Prevention Medicolegal Expert in the USA, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Norway.
DR M GRIESZ-BRISSON Education:
Medical School and MD degree: Albert-Ludwig University, Freiburg, Germany
Ph.D. Degree: Dept. of Pharmacology, University, Freiburg, Germany,
Medical licenses: In Germany, USA, Switzerland, UK, Qatari, Norwegian
Specialties: Neurology and Neurophysiology, USA/EU/CH/Qatar/Norway Environmental Medicine and Neurotoxicology
source (in german)
https://youtu.be/YZFWKSq9oe0
German neurologist Margareta Griesz Brisson: MASKS ARE DANGEROUS!!!
German neurologist Margareta Griesz Brisson’s video is the single MOST IMPORTANT video ever for you, for your children and for your family. URGENTLY WATCH THIS WITH ENTIRE FAMILY – SAVE YOUR FAMILY and LOVED ONES NOW.
About DR M GRIESZ-BRISSON:
Founder and Medical Director of The London Neurology & Pain Clinic Ltd, Specialized Clinic exclusively on Physiology, Neurotoxicology and Primary Prevention Medicolegal Expert in the USA, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Norway.
DR M GRIESZ-BRISSON Education:
Medical School and MD degree: Albert-Ludwig University, Freiburg, Germany
Ph.D. Degree: Dept. of Pharmacology, University, Freiburg, Germany,
Medical licenses: In Germany, USA, Switzerland, UK, Qatari, Norwegian
Specialties: Neurology and Neurophysiology, USA/EU/CH/Qatar/Norway Environmental Medicine and Neurotoxicology
source (in german)
https://youtu.be/YZFWKSq9oe0
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