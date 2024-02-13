Create New Account
UK Gov. Labels George Orwell, Aldous Huxley, And Shakespeare As Extremists
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday

Alex Jones breaks down how a government anti-terrorism unit in the U.K. has labeled various English literature as potential triggers for right-wing extremism.

