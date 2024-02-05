The Real Agenda Behind Biden-backed Border Invasion

The invasion coming across the Southern border being engineered by the Biden administration is about more than just bringing in more Democrat voters, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The real agenda includes de-Christianizing what used to be known as "Christendom," undermining the nation-state, and ultimately destroying the United States and even fomenting an orchestrated civil war. The evidence for all of this is overwhelming and becoming more obvious by the day. However, states are taking action to bring the situation under control, as is proper under the U.S. Constitution.





