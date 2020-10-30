OCCULT SYMBOLS EXPLAINED (Part 1) : All-Seeing Eye and the Devil Horns Hand Sign.

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Occult symbolism is everywhere. It seems that we can't escape it. I thought that it was a pretty obvious thing today, that people knew what these signs meant. But looking at many people, it seems that people believe that these symbols can be used for good or that they are not that serious. I realized that when I learned of these symbols I at first was just shown that many celebrities were doing them, but I did not know completely what they meant. This is not illuminati symbolism. It's deeper than that.
Further Info:
Masonic Hand Signs Exposed:
https://veritas-vincit-international.org/2015/01/18/hand-signals-of-freemasonry-explained/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vjx2h49_2V4
Truthunedited