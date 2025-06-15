P.3b JK’s back in Royal Perth Hospital: REASSURANCE & COMFORT for a fellow patient in need MVI_4533

I arrived at the Acute Medical Unit where JK had just been transferred to half an hour or so before, after 47 hours in EK. Still on an uncomfortable chair, having not slept the entire time. She cannot sleep easily in a bed, due to joint pain issues. I was there till about 1.20 a.m., having bathed and dressed her odemic right leg, and much more body washing and lesion dressing in other areas. So it was over 5 hours, dancing between the frequent medical staff’s procedures. I gave JK 4 doses, on the hour, of CLO2, without the DMSO, although JK was reluctant to take it. We began this late in the night 3 days ago, hoping that we can turn her health around. The previous 48 hours have been taxing on both JK and me, of course far more on JK, whose blood test results of 3 days ago prompted her doctor to ring and text, 3 times, exhorting her to be admitted to emergency at a hospital. A home-visiting phlebotomist took blood mid-afternoon, and the doctor was phoning and texting with the results, disturbing ones, by 7 p.m. We took a full 24 hours, for reasons explained in the video, to organise for a hospital admission, and the ambulance took her, upon our request, to Royal Perth Hospital, which facility helped JK with her 2 previous health emergencies. We live in hope that they can stabilise her enough to return home as soon as possible.