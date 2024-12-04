BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mark Passio on Exit and Build Strategy, Transgender Debates & Veganism
67 views • 4 months ago

The Conscious Resistance

@theconsciousresistance


On May 13, 2023, Derrick Broze sat down with occult researcher and self-described deoccultist Mark Passio to discuss a wide range of topics, including Mark's thoughts on Exit and Build strategy, transgender/ gender identity issues, veganism, and more!


Sources:

https://theconsciousresistance.com/mark-passio-4th/


The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.


The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:

https://www.theconsciousresistance.com


freedomchildrenfoodlifemark passiomoralitytransgenderveganismnatural lawpropertydebatesthe conscious resistancemiind control
