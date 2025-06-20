BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kevin J Johnston Exposes TAX MECHANIC Who is Fully CRA Compliant
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
285 followers
Follow
13 views • 1 day ago

Kevin J Johnston Exposes TAX MECHANIC Who is Fully CRA Compliant




🎯 HOW NOT TO DO TAXES IN CANADA

--------------------------------


There's a company online called Tax Mechanic, apparently run by a recent university grad. Over the last several months, we've had more than a dozen of their former clients switch to me — and the reason why became pretty obvious.


📞 I called their office. It took six weeks to get a call back.


When they finally responded, I was greeted by their “social media guru” — who didn’t speak English. After a language-broken transfer, I finally spoke with a Chinese woman… who also did not speak English. 🤷‍♂️


📉 The reason for my call? I wanted to know whether or not they were CRA-compliant.


✅ Surprise, surprise — they are. In fact, they proudly cooperate with CRA auditors.


😤 Meanwhile, I get rid of auditors.


💸 Their clients have been overpaying taxes for years, and now they’re with me — and they’re DONE with CRA interference. I’m thrilled to be helping these new clients eliminate tax and rebuild their wealth the right way. 🔥💼💰


🗣️ ENJOY THE CONVERSATION — and remember:


### 🧨 DO YOU HAVE MASSIVE CORPORATE DEBT?


SELL ME YOUR CORPORATION RIGHT NOW AND START YOUR LIFE OVER AT ZERO:

🌐 www.KevinJJohnston.biz 💵💼📉💣🚫


###


#incometaxcanada

#corporatetax

#cra

#canadatax

#taxrelief

#taxstrategy

#taxexpert

#gst

#payrolltax

#accounting

#bookkeeping

#debtfree

#taxplanning

#canadianbusiness

#taxconsultant

#craaudit

#smallbusinesscanada

#taxlaw

#corporatedebt

#incometaxrefund

#personalfinance

#crahelp

#canadatips

#taxdeductions

#businesstips

#taxwriteoffs

#financialfreedom

#canadianentrepreneurs

#taxreturns

#taxproblems


incometaxcanada, corporatetax, cra, canadatax, taxrelief, taxstrategy, taxexpert, gst, payrolltax, accounting, bookkeeping, debtfree, taxplanning, canadianbusiness, taxconsultant, craaudit, smallbusinesscanada, taxlaw, corporatedebt, incometaxrefund, personalfinance, crahelp, canadatips, taxdeductions, businesstips, taxwriteoffs, financialfreedom, canadianentrepreneurs, taxreturns, taxproblems

Keywords
moneytaxesdebts
