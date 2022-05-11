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Q: You're Watching a Scripted Movie! Biden: Fake President on a Fake White House Set! W.H.O.'s Pulling The Strings?
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396 views • May 11, 2022
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Previous Updates:
Q: A Week to Remember! The Bottom Line: Pain is Coming! The Military is The Only Way! D5 Avalanche!
https://rumble.com/v1447jz-a-week-to-remember-the-bottom-line-pain-is-coming-the-military-is-the-only-.html
Trump's Operation Fiddler #PsyWar: Ghost in The Machine! Checkmate! Nothing Can Stop What is Coming!
https://rumble.com/v13wgqy-trump-operation-fiddler-ghost-in-the-machine-checkmate-nothing-can-stop-wha.html
Trump's Full-Out Ultra MAGA White Hat Offensive! 2000 Mules: Irrefutable Evidence! China/Taiwan PLUS Durham MOABS!
https://rumble.com/v13s37d-trumps-full-out-ultra-maga-white-hat-offensive-2000-mules-irrefutable-evide.html
BREAKING! EPIC Q+ Trump BOOMS! SO MUCH WINNING! Roe v. Wade, Durham & 2000 Mules! ALL HAPPENING NOW!
https://rumble.com/v13js5g-epic-booms-so-much-winning-roe-v.-wade-durham-and-2000-mules-all-happening-.html
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Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
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Previous Updates:
Q: A Week to Remember! The Bottom Line: Pain is Coming! The Military is The Only Way! D5 Avalanche!
https://rumble.com/v1447jz-a-week-to-remember-the-bottom-line-pain-is-coming-the-military-is-the-only-.html
Trump's Operation Fiddler #PsyWar: Ghost in The Machine! Checkmate! Nothing Can Stop What is Coming!
https://rumble.com/v13wgqy-trump-operation-fiddler-ghost-in-the-machine-checkmate-nothing-can-stop-wha.html
Trump's Full-Out Ultra MAGA White Hat Offensive! 2000 Mules: Irrefutable Evidence! China/Taiwan PLUS Durham MOABS!
https://rumble.com/v13s37d-trumps-full-out-ultra-maga-white-hat-offensive-2000-mules-irrefutable-evide.html
BREAKING! EPIC Q+ Trump BOOMS! SO MUCH WINNING! Roe v. Wade, Durham & 2000 Mules! ALL HAPPENING NOW!
https://rumble.com/v13js5g-epic-booms-so-much-winning-roe-v.-wade-durham-and-2000-mules-all-happening-.html
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
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