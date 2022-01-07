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Vaccines - Experimental
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66 views • January 07, 2022
Bite-size pieces of information pertaining to the vaccine dangers. Easy to digest. Easy to share. One issue per video. The playlist will grow organically with a new post 3 to 4 times a week. Please Subscribe.
Quick bite audios explaining some of the issues with vaccines. More in the playlist at Brighteon.com/channel/buzz
Link to FDA Emergency Use Authorization page:
https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/emergency-use-authorization-vaccines-explained
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Kingdom Purpose Life with Marjorie Lou
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t.me/Marjorielou
MUST READ - "Becoming a Powerful Christian - 7 Secrets to a Life of Miracles and Answered Prayer" BEST-SELLING Book by Marjorie Lou.
In such a time as this, YOU MUST KNOW HOW MIRACLES WORK. They are not just for the super-spiritual. They are for YOU! This life-changing book introduces you to the reality of God's Kingdom, how it works, and how God makes His immeasurable greatness of power available to you. Finally experience miracles and healing in your life! Explains in detail what “Behind the Veil” really means.
https://kingdompurposelife.com/shop/
amazon.com in Kindle, paperback, hardback, Audible
FREE COURSES for Christians!
https://KingdomPurposeLife.com
Get off the spiritual couch and get strong in the Word of God! Time to understand the Kingdom and how to function efficiently in it. Critical training for times such as this.
Discover your Kingdom Purpose Life and get trained to walk it out!
Did I say FREE? Why yes! I did!
More about Marjorie Lou – Speaker and Author
https://Marjorie Lou.com
Quick bite audios explaining some of the issues with vaccines. More in the playlist at Brighteon.com/channel/buzz
Link to FDA Emergency Use Authorization page:
https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/emergency-use-authorization-vaccines-explained
Join our Telegram Channel
Kingdom Purpose Life with Marjorie Lou
Link:
t.me/Marjorielou
MUST READ - "Becoming a Powerful Christian - 7 Secrets to a Life of Miracles and Answered Prayer" BEST-SELLING Book by Marjorie Lou.
In such a time as this, YOU MUST KNOW HOW MIRACLES WORK. They are not just for the super-spiritual. They are for YOU! This life-changing book introduces you to the reality of God's Kingdom, how it works, and how God makes His immeasurable greatness of power available to you. Finally experience miracles and healing in your life! Explains in detail what “Behind the Veil” really means.
https://kingdompurposelife.com/shop/
amazon.com in Kindle, paperback, hardback, Audible
FREE COURSES for Christians!
https://KingdomPurposeLife.com
Get off the spiritual couch and get strong in the Word of God! Time to understand the Kingdom and how to function efficiently in it. Critical training for times such as this.
Discover your Kingdom Purpose Life and get trained to walk it out!
Did I say FREE? Why yes! I did!
More about Marjorie Lou – Speaker and Author
https://Marjorie Lou.com
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