© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Latest ‘Drain-The-Swamp’ News - Wednesday, 30th of December - Morning Coffee Edition
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
184 views • December 30, 2020
Today’s Links:
https://twitter.com/codemonkeyz
https://twitter.com/KillAuDeepState/status/1344043808598552577
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zaj0ABr0EJI8/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/wow-georgia-judge-also-stacy-abrams-sister-blocks-elections-officials-challenging-voters-live-outside-registered-district/?utm_source=Twitter&;utm_medium=PostBottomSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/12226361.html#12227168
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/pennsylvania-reported-200000-ballots-cast-people-voted-will-state-now-legitimately-go-trump-column/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/loeffler-perdue-announce-support-2000-stimulus-checks/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/mcconnell-blocks-democrats-attempt-hold-stand-alone-vote-2000-stimulus-checks-signals-new-package/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/mnuchin-600-stimulus-payments-deposited-starting-tonight/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/99-99-accuracy-rate-raffensperger-says-signature-match-audit-found-no-evidence-voter-fraud-cobb-county-2-15118-signatures-identified-problem/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/disgrace-pence-disagreed-louie-gohmert-electoral-college-vote-lawsuit/
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-usa-trump/mcconnell-urges-senate-to-override-trump-defense-veto-vague-on-stimulus-checks-idUKKBN2930ST
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3435.htm
https://tass.com/emergencies/1240771
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVLyPBKYFdTHC70YF0KRrOA
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
General Links:
https://qagg.news/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?lang=en
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
https://twitter.com/codemonkeyz
https://twitter.com/KillAuDeepState/status/1344043808598552577
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zaj0ABr0EJI8/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/wow-georgia-judge-also-stacy-abrams-sister-blocks-elections-officials-challenging-voters-live-outside-registered-district/?utm_source=Twitter&;utm_medium=PostBottomSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/12226361.html#12227168
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/pennsylvania-reported-200000-ballots-cast-people-voted-will-state-now-legitimately-go-trump-column/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/loeffler-perdue-announce-support-2000-stimulus-checks/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/mcconnell-blocks-democrats-attempt-hold-stand-alone-vote-2000-stimulus-checks-signals-new-package/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/mnuchin-600-stimulus-payments-deposited-starting-tonight/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/99-99-accuracy-rate-raffensperger-says-signature-match-audit-found-no-evidence-voter-fraud-cobb-county-2-15118-signatures-identified-problem/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/disgrace-pence-disagreed-louie-gohmert-electoral-college-vote-lawsuit/
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-usa-trump/mcconnell-urges-senate-to-override-trump-defense-veto-vague-on-stimulus-checks-idUKKBN2930ST
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3435.htm
https://tass.com/emergencies/1240771
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVLyPBKYFdTHC70YF0KRrOA
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
General Links:
https://qagg.news/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?lang=en
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.