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More video of Adam Schiff as he says that his shopping is more important than the people!
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25 views • December 30, 2019
Dec 29, 2019
Frontline America
Chasing Freedom with Ben Bergquam. More video of Adam Schiff as he says that his shopping is more important than the people! Schiff lied about Russia! Schiff lied about the Ukraine! Schiff protects illegal aliens at the expense of American Citizens! Is this what the Democratic party has become: the party of #Treason?!
#WeThePeople #StandForGod #StandForTheConstitution and #StandWithTrump
https://AmericasVoice.news
Frontline America
Chasing Freedom with Ben Bergquam. More video of Adam Schiff as he says that his shopping is more important than the people! Schiff lied about Russia! Schiff lied about the Ukraine! Schiff protects illegal aliens at the expense of American Citizens! Is this what the Democratic party has become: the party of #Treason?!
#WeThePeople #StandForGod #StandForTheConstitution and #StandWithTrump
https://AmericasVoice.news
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