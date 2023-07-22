Sen Hawley Asks Judicial Nominee if He Participated in Meetings on Hunter Biden's Laptop

SCATHING!!!! Senate Judiciary Committee hearing July 12th:
Sen. Josh Hawley Asks Judicial Nominee Mr. Long Point Blank If He Participated In Meetings On Hunter Biden's Laptop.... it did not go well for Mr. Long.
Its mot a get out of jail free card when you are under oath, answering questions, when being considered for a lifetime appointment to a judicial bench.
