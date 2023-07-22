Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sen Hawley Asks Judicial Nominee if He Participated in Meetings on Hunter Biden's Laptop
channel image
GalacticStorm
2065 Subscribers
Shop now
147 views
Published Yesterday

SCATHING!!!! Senate Judiciary Committee hearing July 12th:

Sen. Josh Hawley Asks Judicial Nominee Mr. Long Point Blank If He Participated In Meetings On Hunter Biden's Laptop.... it did not go well for Mr. Long.


Its mot a get out of jail free card when you are under oath, answering questions, when being considered for a lifetime appointment to a judicial bench.

Keywords
hunter biden laptopjudicial nomineesen hawley

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket