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Protesters denounce Macron and Le Pen ahead of election's 2nd round
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32 views • April 20, 2022
Thousands gather for ‘Neither Macron, nor Le Pen’ rally in Paris ahead of the 2nd round of the election
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bvgy
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11b0jv-protesters-denounce-macron-and-le-pen-ahead-of-elections-2nd-round.html
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bvgy
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11b0jv-protesters-denounce-macron-and-le-pen-ahead-of-elections-2nd-round.html
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