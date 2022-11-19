The Holy Day / Roots of Truth - Randy Skeete

The Bible tells us that on the seventh day God rested. Genesis 2:1-3 is the root of the Bible's doctrine of the Sabbath and the fourth commandment. The student who grasps the significance of this passage will never be seduced into accepting the Satanic, unbiblical doctrine of Sunday sacredness. Understand the most profound questions regarding the Sabbath and why God rested on the seventh day. Is this day still important for us today? Should we find rest in God and in His Word? Watch this fascinating lecture and see why God rested. Discover more: http://amazingdiscoveries.org http://amazingdiscoveries.tv/c/185/Ro... http://amazingdiscoveries.tv/media/14...

