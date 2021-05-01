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Connecticut Legalizes Medical Rape, Bans Religious Exemption for Vaccines
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80 views • May 01, 2021
Norm Pattis of https://www.pattisblog.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the latest in the case filed against the state of Connecticut after the religious exemption for vaccines was recently banned. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608c8770bc90d607216faf5e
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