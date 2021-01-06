Targeted in America: The FBI Cointelpro Stalking and Assassination Program

The FBI cointelpro stalking and assassination program ran in secrecy for decades before being exposed in the 1970's. This program targeted Activist, Whistleblowers, political Organizations and Civilians in the United States. Among those targeted were anti-war protestors, Feminist organizations, the civil right movement, the Black Power movement, Environmentalist, Animal Rights Groups, the National Lawyers Guild, and the American Indian Movement.

Below information from the civil trial found Loyd Jowers as well as others, including governmental agencies, had been part of a criminal conspiracy to assassinate Martin Luther King.

In November 1999, Pepper represented the King family in a wrongful death civil trial against Loyd Jowers. Jowers, a restaurant owner in Memphis, was brought to civil court in December 1999 and sued for being part of a conspiracy to murder Martin Luther King Jr. He was found legally liable, and the King family accepted $100 in restitution, an amount chosen to show that they were not pursuing the case for financial gain. The jury, concluding on December 8, found that Loyd Jowers as well as others, including governmental agencies, had been part of a conspiracy. The King family concluded that Ray did not have anything to do with the murder of Martin Luther King Jr.

Coretta Scott King said, “The jury was clearly convinced by the extensive evidence that was presented during the trial that, in addition to Mr. Jowers, the criminal conspiracy of the Mafia, local, state and federal government agencies, were deeply involved in the assassination of my husband. The jury also affirmed overwhelming evidence that identified someone else, not James Earl Ray, as the shooter, and that Mr. Ray was set up to take the blame.”