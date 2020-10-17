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Turn to Gold
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8 views • October 17, 2020
Written by Dan Robins
From "Sell the Farm, Buy the Pearl" 2005 Wind Dance Records
Recorded 2005, Sanctuary, Toronto, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/turn-to-gold-2
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/sell-the-farm-buy-the-pearl-full-album
Dan Robins: vocals, guitars
Erin Morgan: vocals
Linda Zane: vocals
Sean O'Leary: bass, drum/percussion sequencing
Matthew Parker: keyboards, flute
Sharon Tiessen: violin
From "Sell the Farm, Buy the Pearl" 2005 Wind Dance Records
Recorded 2005, Sanctuary, Toronto, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/turn-to-gold-2
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/sell-the-farm-buy-the-pearl-full-album
Dan Robins: vocals, guitars
Erin Morgan: vocals
Linda Zane: vocals
Sean O'Leary: bass, drum/percussion sequencing
Matthew Parker: keyboards, flute
Sharon Tiessen: violin
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