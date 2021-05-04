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News media is trying to dox the ballot Auditors Names on badges numbers Car license plates Part 1
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60 views • May 04, 2021
By the propaganda media that are not taking place at their they're basically conspiracy theorist, UV lights were part of their paper valuation process to look for water marks on the ballot and the County elections Department assured on the ballot so if there aren't any watermarks on the ballot they won't find any water marks on the ballot
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